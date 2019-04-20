Arizona Firefighters Injured in Explosion

Eight firefighters are in the hospital after an explosion in Arizona.

It happened at an energy storage facility in a Phoenix suburb Friday night.

Crews were investigating a battery fire at the power substation when the explosion occurred.

Three of the eight injured firefighters were flown to a local burn center while the rest were taken to nearby hospitals.

The condition of the injured firefighters is unknown but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Right now -- the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

