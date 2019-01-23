Arizona lawmaker proposes porn tax to help fund border wall

An Arizona state lawmaker has a unique way to fund President Trump's border wall on the U.S. Mexico border.

She wants to tax online pornography.

Republican Gail Griffin has introduced Arizona House Bill 2444.

If passed, the proposal would require "distributors" like technology companies or retailers to install software that blocks access to pornographic websites.

In order to remove the porn-blocking feature, users would have to pay a $20 state tax, plus any additional fees tacked on by the distributor.

That money would go for construction of a wall.

Distributors that fail to install the appropriate software can be charged up to $500 for every pornographic website a user may visit during the unfiltered period.

Lawmakers from other states including Virginia, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Alabama, Utah and South Carolina have proposed similar bills in recent years.