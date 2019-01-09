Armed North Scott student's gun belonged to father, a convicted felon

Scott County officials say the gun brought to school by a 12-year-old North Scott student back in late August belonged to his father, a convicted felon.

Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane says six additional firearms were discovered in an unlocked gun case after authorities executed a search warrant at the home of Joseph Andrews. Lane says Andrews is a convicted felon, meaning he is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Andrews has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 12-year-old student will be tried in adult court as a youthful offender on three charges - one charge of attempted murder, one charge of carrying weapons on school grounds and one charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.