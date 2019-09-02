Armed robbery in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were hurt in an early morning robbery at the Pizza Ranch restaurant in Clinton Monday.
Police are looking for two suspects who followed the employees into the building. They say two people were hurt, but officials do not believe they were seriously injured.
They haven't identified the victims who were robbed at gunpoint.
Police are still investigating and asking neighbors if they saw anything or have security camera photos or video. If you think you can help, call Clinton police.