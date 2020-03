Liberty has laid her first egg of 2020!

Liberty has laid her first egg of 2020! Officials with Arconic tell TV6 Liberty has laid her first and that a second egg could come in the next two to three days. (KWQC)

Officials with Arconic tell TV6 Liberty has laid her first and that a second egg could come in the next two to three days.

They're expected to hatch around the middle of April.

You can view the camera at this link.