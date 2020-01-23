Around $10,000 worth of damages estimated after morning house fire in Moline

Fire officials estimate the damages to one Moline home to be around $10,000 after a morning fire.

Fire crews responded to the 3900 block of 15th Street B at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews arriving saw a single-story home with smoke showing from the top of the home. The main area of the fire was found in the attic and was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Crews did remain on scene for two hours to monitor and to wait for the investigation to be finished.

Officials say the source was traced to an electrical box in a utility room just below the area of where the fire started.

One person was inside of the home at the time of the fire and were able to get out without any injuries.

The initial Moline Fire response included 2 engine companies, 1 aerial unit, an Incident Commander, 3 Chief Officers, the Fire Marshal, and the Training/Safety Officer. Additional support was provided by the Rock Island and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments. MidAmerican Energy was contacted to disconnect the electrical and gas supplies to the residence and the Red Cross responded to assist the residents.