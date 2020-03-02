Around 6,000 attend KWQC, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair

Around 6,000 people attended the Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair this year. The lifestyle fair was held on Saturday, February 29.

Around 6,000 people attended the Women's Health and Lifestyle Fair this year. The lifestyle fair was held on Saturday, February 29. Those who attended donated just over $6,000; that money will be given to the Robert Young Center's Children and Adolescent Services. (KWQC)

The lifestyle fair focuses entirely on Women's health, and lifestyle choices and all aspects of daily living, including fashion, fitness, home decorating, wellness, financial, food and cooking, entertainment, spiritual and much more.

For those who missed the event, you can view and download the powerpoints that were shown during the lifestyle fair below.

- Cancer prevention, screening & treatment: Beyond the basics; what women need to know View the powerpoint here.

This was presented by Melinda M. Haas, MD, FACS and Bhanu Vakkalanka, MD.

- Depression and Mental Health View the powerpoint here.

This was presented by Josie Bahen< LCPC and Eryka Berglund, LCPC.

- Show your heart some love with these quick, delicious dishes. View the powerpoint here.

This was presented by Teresa Pangan, PhD, RDN.

- The facts about vaping; more than just blowing smoke. VIew the powerpoint here.

This was presented by Center for Alcohol & Drugs Services and UnityPoint Health Robert Young Center.

