Man arrested in connection with 2016 Bellevue murder sentenced to 50 years

UPDATE 3/25/19: Drew Mangler, the man who was arrested in connection with a 2016 murder, has been sentenced to 50 years according to Iowa Court records.

On December 25, 2016, the Bellevue Police Department was called to the residence of James Michael Remakel located at 606 South Riverview Drive.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found a forced open door and the body of deceased Remakel.

Bellevue Police requested assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation with the suspicious death investigation.

An autopsy of Remakel was conducted at the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner and his death was ruled a homicide. Results of the autopsy showed Remakel sustained multiple sharp force wounds throughout his upper torso, neck, face, and head area, which lead to his death.

Drew Alan Mangler, 23, of Dubuque, Iowa, became a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for him on May 17, 2018.

On Friday, May 18, 2018, authorities took Mangler into custody without incident. He has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in violation of Iowa Criminal Code Sections 707.1 and 707.2(1).

A First Degree Murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.