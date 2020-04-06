Arrest made in Davenport Stop and Shop armed robbery

A Davenport man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Davenport convenience store in March.

Tyrees Trayvon True, 23, faces charges of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Court records show he has a preliminary hearing Friday. True remained in the Scott County Jail Monday morning on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

The robbery happened around 1:20 p.m. March 23 at Stop and Shop, 2920 W. Locust St., according to a Davenport police arrest affidavit.

True, whose face was covered, displayed a firearm to the clerk, demanded money, and left on foot with between $700 and $800 in cash, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video showed True getting out of the rear passenger seat of a gray Nissan Pathfinder before the robbery, according to the affidavit.

A co-defendant, who was not named in the affidavit, also seen in the video, according to the affidavit.