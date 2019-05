A Dixon man is in jail accused of sexual assault.

Dixon police say 35-year-old Tyler J. Wilhelm was arrested on May 24, 2019, after investigators received a report of a sexual assault that happened in Dixon.

Police say during their investigation, they identified Wilhelm as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody on a charge of Criminal Sexual Assault--a Class 1 Felony.

Wilhelm was processed and taken to the Lee County Jail.