Arrest made in Sunday night shooting in Rock Island

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured two 16-year-olds Sunday in Rock Island.

Rock Island police say Jsean L. Mowery was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of 14th Street.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Bond on the charges has been set at $150,000 cash-only.

He also is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond on that charge was set at $40,000.

Mowery remained in the Rock Island County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island police responded to the 500 block of 6th Street for a report of gunfire.

A 16-year-teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital by the Rock Island Fire Department, according to police.

A second 16-year-old suffered a minor abrasion. He was treated at the scene and released. Police say the injury is not the result of a gunshot wound, according to police.

During the initial investigation, a firearm was recovered from a nearby residence, according to police.

No further information was released Tuesday.