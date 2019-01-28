Arrest made in deadly crash that killed an Illinois State Trooper

Illinois State Police have made an arrest in a deadly crash which lead to the death of Trooper Christopher Lambert.

On January 24th, an arrest warrant was issued was issued for 61-year-old Scott A. Larson, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on a reckless homicide charge.

On Monday, the Illinois State Police took custody of Larson and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one count of Reckless Homicide of a Police Officer, and two counts of Reckless Homicide involving Scott’s Law; all charges are Class 2 felonies.

Larson’s bond hearing will be held on January 29th, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

On January 12th, around 4:45 p.m., Trooper Christopher Lambert

was on I-294 northbound near Willow Road standing outside of his patrol car investigating a three vehicle crash. Trooper Christopher Lambert parked his patrol car in the left lane of traffic, with his emergency lights on while investigating.

Larsen was driving a black Jeep northbound on I-294 near that area. As Larson approached the crash scene, he did not stop or move over, and hit Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car. Trooper Lambert was seriously hurt and was taken to Glenbrook Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

