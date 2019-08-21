Arrest made in shooting from March in Davenport; 19-year-old charged

A 19-year-old man from Georgia has been arrested following a shooting that occurred in March in Davenport.

On March 29, police were informed of a shooting that happened on West 32nd Street.

They say the 26-year-old male from Davenport was dropped off at the hospital after being shot in the right leg while sitting in his vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of West 32nd Street.

Police have made an arrest in the case, arresting 19-year-old Davaris Foster, of Georgia.

Police say following an investigation, Foster, along with two other people, "pistol-whipped" the victim in his head and then fired at least two rounds into his vehicle. That is when the victim was hit in the leg.

Officials say the victim identified Foster as one of the suspects who was involved in the incident.

Foster is being charged with two felony charges; Intimidation With A Dangerous Weapon and Willful Injury.

No bond is permitted for Foster.