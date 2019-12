An arrest has been made in a fire that police say was intentionally set. On Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 police arrested 29-year-old Cody Sheridan Collins of Fort Madison on a charge of first degree arson and reckless use of fire.

The Fort Madison Police Department says the arrest stems from an investigation into a fire at a garage in the 600 block of Avenue E back on October 24th. The fire destroyed the garage and also damaged a nearby garage. No one was hurt.