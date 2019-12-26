As holiday season winds down, gift returns go up

The time for gift exchanges and returns is underway as the Christmas holiday winds down. About 4 out of 5 consumers plan to return at least one gift and nearly 20% return over half of their gifts according to Oracle, an online retail platform.

Logan Conner, a shopper in Davenport gave a possible explanation: "A lot of people know necessarily what you want for Christmas. You feel bad if you don't get them a present, you want to get them something. And sometimes that's not just what you want."

The number of shoppers increasing each year. In 2019, the number of last-minute shoppers went up by 15 million, reaching 147 million people.

"It has been really busy, there are lots of cars. It's hard to find parking spots but yeah it's fun," said Isabel Farnam who was shopping in Davenport.

Online sales grew nearly 19%, while in-store purchases only grew by 1.2%. A few shoppers though, still prefer going the old-fashioned way. "the fun is still there going physically shopping and looking at toys, and buying it. That's fun in itself," said Satya Narayan who went shopping with his family. He says they don't find themselves returning many things because they only buy things they know they want.

If you plan on making a return, remember to keep the receipt. and read it thoroughly to make sure you know the deadline!

Also, don't take the tags off unless you're sure you're keeping the item. And if you have an ID, it could make some returns easier.

The peak shipping day for many online returns is January 2nd with nearly 2 million packages being shipped back! That's over 26 percent from last year.