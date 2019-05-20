As one downtown davenport business starts to clean up, another is relocating

Businesses in downtown Davenport are cleaning up as river levels drop. Some businesses are having to relocate because of the flood.

A mold mitigation machine sits outside of Abernathy’s vintage clothing store in Downtown Davenport. A sign is plastered on the door warning people to stay away. The owners that celebrated their five year anniversary in November at the location are devastated.

“Hard to see it like as a shell. It really is just a building now, but I think the heart of Abernathy's is still there,” said Rebecca Nicke, Abernathy’s Co-owner.

Their heart might still be with the building, but they no longer can rent the space.

“The building is being in the process of being sold, so we are currently looking for a new space in Downtown Davenport,” said Nicke.

“It's been hard, it's been really hard,” said Maureen Carter, Great River Brewery Brand Curator.

Over at Great River Brewery, the cleanup process has yet to start.

“This kind of damage from the flooding has been really hard for us. We have a lot of brewing equipment, a lot of things have been damaged that are more expensive to replace,” said Carter.

The tanks that hold the drinks are covered with dust and water lines show just how high the water got.

“The electricity has been off, so we don't know what of our tanks are still operable. We just don't know right now how much we will be able to save. We just really don't know at this time,” said Carter.

Although much still has to be done, one thing is for sure.

“We can rebuild stronger, we have the support of the community,” said Carter.

These businesses are not going anywhere.

“We are not closing, this is not the end of Abernathy’s and we are excited to stay in Downtown Davenport,” said Nicke.

“We love this corner of downtown, we wouldn't want to be anywhere else,” said Carter.

Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. Great River Brewery will start the cleanup. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Armored Gardens will host a flood fundraiser to help Great River and Streets of Italy. 50% of bar and 100% of tips goes directly to these two businesses. In June, Armored Gardens will do the same for Abernathy’s.

