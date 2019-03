With the parties and celebrations of Mardi Gras over, Christians all over the globe will head to church Wednesday to mark the start of Lent.

The tradition began back in the 6th century as a way for Christians to prepare for Easter.

Ashes are marked in the shape of a cross on the forehead of believers. It represents repentance and death.

The Lenten season begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts the 46 days leading up to Easter.