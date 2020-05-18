Asphalt resurfacing on Middle Road to begin May 26

Middle Road in Bettendorf will be under construction between Devils Glen and Belmont roads beginning May 26 and continuing into July.

The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing.

Construction will be phased in two stages and each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.

The exact start date and duration of the project are dependent on the weather.

For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.

