Assault at Iowa corrections medical facility

A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville, Iowa.

According to a news release, around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, a correctional officer was working at his post when an inmate approached him. Without warning, the inmate began punching the officer. Several officers quickly responded and were able to bring the situation under control.

Those involved were checked out by medical staff. The officer who was initially attacked was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City to be assessed for injuries to his face. The inmate did not suffer serious injuries.

