Assisted living residents share words of advice for younger generation

Residents at the Wheatland Manor assisted living home are sharing words of advice in a viral Facebook post.

Elders who live at the home said they wanted to share some words of advice to the younger generation.

Jean Williams and Mary Cronkleton are best friends after meeting and living at the assisted living home.

“When Mary came and found out her daughter had cancer my daughter passed away with cancer,” said Jean. “I said lots of prayers for her and her daughter. That is one of the reasons why we’ve become so close.”

Their helper Angie Bousselot said going through so much in life has left Mary and Jean with many words of advice.

“They have been through more than you and I have ever been through in our lives,” said Bousselot. “They have so much wisdom. They’ve gone so much that we’ll never get to go through so they have a lot of advice to share.”

So Bousselot shared a viral Facebook post with many of the resident’s words of advice.

Jean’s words of advice are to be kind to everybody.

“God made everybody and he wants us to be nice to everybody -- and so I am,” Jean said. “I love everybody. Maybe I don’t like some of the things they do, but I still love them.”

And Mary said it’s important to get a job that you enjoy.

“I said to get a job and do it well and like it. To do it well you have to like it,” Mary said. “To give them a goal for working the rest of their life and it does pay off.”

Bousselot said that’s why she started working at the assisted living home.

“I’ve always said since I started working in healthcare that I could write a book of the things that they’ve said to me --- some of it being funny and some of it being serious,” Bousselot said. “I never go home without learning something new from them.”



