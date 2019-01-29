Assumption High School Board of Directors approves second phase of development at St. Vincent’s Center Athletic Complex

This summer Assumption High School will break ground on Phase II of the St. Vincent’s Center Athletics Complex development.

The school's Board of Directors approved the $9 million project on Monday, Jan. 28th. Bush Construction of Davenport will manage it.

The project will include the construction of a regulation-sized football and soccer field surrounded by a 400-meter all-weather-surface track. In addition, lights, a 500-seat section of bleachers and a small building with a press box, restrooms and a concession stand will be constructed.

Competition areas for field events and jumps also will be constructed near the track, which will serve as a home to the track and field teams for the Assumption Knights and the St. Ambrose University Fighting Bees, which has a lease agreement with Assumption for use of the facilities.

Also included in the construction project will be some additional parking and a foot bridge connecting the new fields to two existing football/soccer fields and the softball diamond at the complex.