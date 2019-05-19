Assumption high school, St. Ambrose break ground for an athletic complex

Assumption High School broke ground for the new St. Vincent Center Athletic Complex.

The $9 million dollar facility is a multiyear project between St. Ambrose University and Assumption. The building will include a football/soccer field surrounded by a 400-meter all-weather surface track. The two Catholic institutions say this is a big step in continuing to advance their mission.

“From the very beginning, the vision was to bring these two Catholic institutions, the high school, and the university together and it's exciting to see that's exactly what it’s doing,” said Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, president of St. Ambrose.

“Every time you bring a kid to assumption, you know they want to be a part of athletics, extracurricular, our academics. To be able to see something like this finally built is going to be a big thing with bringing kids in here,” said Andy Craig, president of Assumption High School

The Bush family also made a seven-figure donation towards the project in honor of Jack and Patricia. The building is expected to be done in August 2020. The two schools plan to look at adding phase three to the project in the future.

