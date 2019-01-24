The harsh January weather is forcing some people into “survival mode.” That’s the case for several less fortunate folks in Davenport. Penny Kellenberger knows there are people “in crisis.”

Kellenberger runs The Center. The Christian based organization is located in Davenport’s Hilltop Neighborhood. The Solid Rock Cafe is part of the ministry there.

Kellenberger sees the need every day. During this latest winter barrage, she and a handful of volunteers prepared a warm meal of beef, potatoes, gravy, and corn at the café. A ministry reaching out.

The agency is a stop gap for Bill Hill and others to weather the storm. The Solid Rock Café provides them with food, hand warmers, and a place to socialize. To come in from the cold.

The recent storm snowed in some volunteers. However, that did not stop Penny from carrying out the mission. Reaching out to folks lining up for lunch. A recipe for “love in action.” At The Center of the storm!

