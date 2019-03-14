At least 100 without power in the Quad Cities according to MidAmerican

According to MidAmerican Energy's outage map, there are currently at least 100 people without power in the Quad Cities.

TV6 spotted traffic lights down at Brady and 15th Street in Davenport. Following the spotting, we saw over 100 customers were without power.

As of 3:42 p.m., 229 people are without power.

According to the MidAmerican Outage Watch Map, crews are working to repair the issue and hope to have power restored by 4:45 p.m.

- Council Bluffs: 110 affected customers

- Des Moines: 2 affected customers

- Quad Cities IA: 102 affected customers

- Quad Cities IL: 3 affected customers

- Sioux City: 2 affected customers

- Storm Lake: 10 affected customers