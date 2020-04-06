'At least one employee' at Arconic tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says

At least one employee at Arconic has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed Monday.

In an email to TV6, Communications and Public Affairs Manager John Riches said:

“We have been notified that at least one employee at Davenport has tested positive for COVID-19.

All notifications are taken seriously, and protocols are in place to manage these situations and evaluate any exposures that may have occurred when the infected individual was last on premises.

As a precaution, co-workers who were in close contact will remain home to self-quarantine consistent with our protocols.

We continue to maintain heightened hygiene measures, increased social distancing, and working remotely when possible, as recommended by relevant health authorities.”

TV6 is working to get more information.

