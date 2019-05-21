Attempted abduction of teenager in Clinton County says Sheriff's Office

A teenage boy narrowly escaped an attempted abduction in Clinton County. It happened near the intersection of the gravel road of 200th street and Highway 136. And authorities say because of this incident they want to emphasize that if you see a car in need of help, and you don't know the individuals, use your cell phone to call the authorities.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says Highway 136 is a "highly traveled road" that they don't usually "receive a lot of trouble on," and are calling the incident "unusual."

Detective Sergeant Steve Cundiff of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office says it all took place on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at "about 5:30 in the afternoon we got a call just west of Clinton off 136 of an attempted abduction of a teenager male."

"There was a car off the road right off of Highway 136 with its flashing lights and a teenage stopped by two help these two individuals, white males, and it ended up being a struggle where they attempted to get the teenager into their vehicle, the teenager was able to get away and get into this vehicle and call 911," says Det. Sgt. Cundiff.

The two suspects then got back into their vehicle and left the area. Authorities say they are still looking into the potential motive of these suspects.

Det. Sgt. Cundiff say if you see a car that appears to be in need of help and you don't know the individuals, use your cell phone to call the local authorities and report the situation.

Det. Sgt. Cundiff says the suspects in this specific case are "both are white males approximately 20 -30 years of age. One has a tattoo, sleeve, on the right hand so tattoos from the wrist to the elbow. The driver was heavier set and had a beard."

They say the car they're looking for is a gray/silver older Chevy Malibu or Impala. And if anyone has any information please contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at (563) 242-9211.