Attempted carjacker runs away after realizing car is stick shift

Updated: Tue 5:06 PM, Mar 05, 2019

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KWQC) – One would-be carjacker apparently couldn’t get it in gear.

Police in West Valley City are looking for a suspect accused of trying - but failing - to carjack a man in front of his home at around midnight on Monday.

The homeowner says a man with a gun approached him in his driveway and got inside the homeowner’s car.

However, the suspected carjacker “got out and ran away” when he realized the car was a stick shift instead of automatic, according to KTVX.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

 