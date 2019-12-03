Attorney: Morrison teen accused of killing mom wasn't responsible for her actions

The attorney for a 17-year-old Illinois girl accused of shooting and killing her mother says she wasn't responsible for her actions.

Anna Schroeder is charged as an adult in the murder of her mother, 53-year-old Peggy Schroeder in July of 2017.

Now, Anna Schroeder's attorney says she was under the influence of a prescription antidepressant that she was forced to take.

The attorney filed a motion in Whiteside County, saying she was in an involuntarily drugged condition due to taking Zoloft.

Anna Schroeder is also accused of setting fire to their home in Morrison, where her mom's body was found inside.

Her trial is scheduled to start Jan. 16, 2020.