Attorneys lay out case Tuesday in Davenport murder trial

Attorneys made their case Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Tre Henderson in Scott County District Court.

The 28-year-old from Chicago is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment in the May 2018 death of 5-year-old Ja’Shawn Bussell.

In his opening statement, Assistant Scott County Attorney Nathan Repp said the boy’s mother, Jacqueline Rambert, was at work on April 22, 2018, and Bussell was in the sole custody of her boyfriend, Henderson.

That day he told Rambert the boy had fallen backward off the kitchen countertop. It’s a similar story he gave to police, Repp said.

Bussell was never the same after that, Repp said. He was unable to eat and was vomiting and overly tired.

Rambert returned to work on April 27, 2018. That night, she called 911.

“My baby, I just went in the room to check on him and it’s like he’s choking,” she said during the call, which was played for jurors Tuesday. “He won’t wake up. I’m trying to wake him up. He won’t wake up.”

Paramedic Michael Ryden testified that Bussell was nude and “draped over” Henderson’s shoulder when he arrived at the couple’s apartment in the 2000 block of Emerald Drive in Davenport.

Ryden said he thought that was unusual, especially for a choking victim.

Bussell’s body was “extremely cold” and appeared to have some wetness to it, he said. He was unresponsive, not breathing and had some “abnormal” marks on him, Ryden said.

As he worked, Ryden noticed large bruising on Bussell’s forehead and could see bruising on his chest, arms, and legs.

“That’s indicative of further injuries than somebody choking,” he said.

Bussell was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City. He died on May 1, 2018.

An autopsy determined he died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head. He also had numerous injuries of the torso and extremities.

"There are two important things to keep in mind, two very important things that the evidence will show," Repp told jurors. "One, Ja'Shawn was in the sole custody of the defendant when he suffered his fatal injury. Two, Ja'Shawn’s injuries were determined to be non-accidental. That is to say, they didn't happen from the fall from the kitchen counter. You'll hear the term 'non-accidental trauma,' and with good reason. This was no accident.”

One of Henderson’s defense attorneys, Michael Adams, said in his opening statement that there is no doubt that Bussell had been abused before his death and outlined the extent of his injuries, which included broken ribs.

Adams said the evidence will show that the boy received the fatal injury to his head after falling from the kitchen counter, just as Henderson said.

“The cause of death, in this case, was complications due to head trauma,” he told the jury. “I believe the evidence will show that that was a purely accidental event.”

Rambert, 25, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of child endangerment in connection with Bussell's death. She will be sentenced March 20.

She is expected to testify against Henderson.

Adams told jurors Rambert herself admitted during her plea hearing that she punched Bussell in the ribs and that she hit him before she ever became involved with Henderson.

Testimony will continue Wednesday.