August The Wettest Month and 2nd Warmest Month On Average

Welcome to August! This is the month when many kids head back to class signaling the end of summer, but don't worry it will still feel like summer. Highs will still be in the low 80s by the end of August and it is actually our 2nd warmest month on average behind July. It is also our wettest month when we see more heavy downpours than other months, but that remains to be seen as drought is developing. We also lose over an hour of daylight this month contributing to the cooling trend as we head into fall.