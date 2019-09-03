Augustana College celebrating $8.5 million expansion of Hanson Hall of Science

As students settle into the new semester, Augustana College is celebrating the $8.5 million expansion of the Hanson Hall of Science.

College administrators welcomed guests and talked about the new facilities Tuesday morning. They say construction took 14 months due to challenging weather conditions, but the 22,000 square-foot expansion opened on time and under budget.

The Hall of Science features five studio-style classrooms, five research labs and four faculty offices.

The president of Augustana College says the new labs and classrooms accommodate the changing learning styles of current and future students and the growing demands of employers.

The building is the latest in a series of capital projects Augustana has carried out in recent years, including the Gerber Center for Student Life, the $9.8 million renovation of Old Main and an $8 million upgrade to the track and football stadium.

The Hall of Science was funded largely through donations.

