Augustana College resumes on-campus tours

For the first time since the pandemic began, Augustana College is now allowing prospective students to come on campus for tours.

Some of the main differences being that masks are required, it will be entirely outdoor, and that families will receive tours one at a time.

"I think that being a small campus we can do a lot more individual type of things with students, so we can offer those individual meetings online with our admissions counselors, our faculty are doing meetings with students as well as coaches" said Augustana Campus Visit Manager Anna Castro.

The school still plans to have on-campus classes begin on time with the fall semester beginning August 31.