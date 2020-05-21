Augustana College to open on-campus medical clinic this fall

Augustana College plans to open an on-campus health clinic this fall after students in a public health course pushed for the idea. The Student Government Association also supported a more convenient healthcare option for students.

According to a news release, Genesis will partner with the college to provide medical services for students, faculty and staff. The specific location of the clinic is still being determined.

Augustana administrators say the college plans to pay for the first year of operations while looking at future funding options.