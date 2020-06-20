Augustana College to resume in-person campus tours

Augustana College is now in the early stages of reopening its campus. Beginning Monday, June 22nd, Augustana will welcome prospective students and their families for campus tours. Tours must be set up by appointment and are limited to one family at a time. They'll be led by Augustan students and follow CDC recommendations on social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

“We hear time and time again that the campus tour is one of the most important factors in a student’s college choice,” said Anna Castro, manager of campus experience. “It gives students a chance to imagine themselves here.”

There are also virtual tours and driving tours available. Since the college discontinued physical campus tours on March 17, over 600 prospective students have seen the campus virtually.

“I'm incredibly proud of the creativity and flexibility of our team the last three months,” said Karen Dahlstrom, executive director of admissions. “We hosted virtual admitted student days, online faculty sessions, virtual tours, one-on-one video chats, online information sessions and college planning workshops, orientation events and more.”

Augustana College plans for classes to resume in-person on August 31st.