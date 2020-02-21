Augustana College's oldest fraternity suspended after pictures of exposed female students were shown at a recruitment event

Augustana College's oldest fraternity Phi Omega Phi has been suspended and will not be getting a pledge class this year. This comes after a Title IX report against the fraternity for showing a slideshow of female students with "Rush Poobah" written on their breasts and buttocks at a recruitment event. The slideshow played for the duration of the event, about 90 minutes.

This isn't the first case brought against the fraternity, also known as "Poobah." In 2018, a student came forward with a rape allegation at the fraternity house. The next year, a conversation between a fraternity member and three others surfaced, which appeared to defend sexual assault. The fraternity member who is no longer in the group was heard saying "college is all about sex. So let it happen." Then on February 21, 2020, dozens of students protested the fraternity and celebrated the suspension.

Within a few minutes of the sit-in starting, an email from Wes Brooks who is the Vice-President and the Dean of Students was sent out to the student body saying the fraternity has been suspended for 4-8 weeks. One of the organizers jumped up, reading it aloud. Then someone exclaimed, "we did it!" and cheers erupted.

"It makes me very excited to be on a campus that's not gonna withstand this," said Augustana student Alivia Phelps. With the Poobahs facing backlash from Augustana students for three years in a row, many felt the suspension was overdue. "This isn't the first time that Phi Omega Phi has done something that has been completely disrespectful of women and students on this campus. We've been apologetic before."

"I'm sick of the Poobahs disgracing Augustana. I love Augustana, I want to see Augustana thrive when I graduate. But with the Poobah's presence on campus, that's not going to happen," said Augustana Senior Richard Padula.

The sit-in was held outside of the Office of Student Life office, where the Phi Omega Phi advisor works. "We need to show campus we don't want them back!" said one of the organizers in the crowd. Another student yelled, "Take a stand!"

"I think the actions displayed by not only the Poobahs but the administration are not consistent with what Augustana preaches. I think it's important we take a stand in what we want as our fundamental university experience," said Phelps.

Augustana College's Vice-President and Dean of Students Wes Brooks wrote they will hold "people accountable and have high expectations."

"It's time to weed out the bad seeds and make Augustana the campus it says it is," continued Phelps.

A petition to remove the fraternity from Augustana's Greek Life gained momentum quickly, with 1,500 signatures within 24 hours.

The fraternity issued an apology to students who brought the complaints to their attention.

The email from Augustana College's Vice-President and Dean of Students Wes Brooks read:

"The Phi Omega Phi fraternity will be immediately suspended.

They will be part of a recertification process developed over the last 12 months, and the Phi Omega Phi fraternity volunteered last year to be involved in the first cohort of Greek Chapters reviewed. That process will occur and be concluded in the next 4 – 8 weeks. Until the conclusion of the recertification, the Phi Omega Phi fraternity will be suspended from all activities.

As an educational institution, it is the responsibility of Augustana College to show and express care for all students, including those that may be involved in a concerning situation or are negatively impacted by another’s words or actions. Showing care can and should include holding people accountable and having high expectations, but it should be done in a manner that provides grace and respect.

I want to acknowledge these decisions will not please all parties and that differing views and opinions exist. I also want to thank all members of the community who work hard to find the right balance of care for all of our students during these difficult situations. I will be an active part in the ongoing strengthening of the Greek community at Augustana, and we will continue to align our Greek activities with the mission and community principles of our institution."