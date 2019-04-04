Augustana President goes to Washington, D.C. to hear NATO Secretary General speak

The President of Augustana College was in Washington, D.C.

Steven Bahls was invited by Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to watch NATO's Secretary General speak to a joint session of Congress. Bahls said he was excited to be invited to our nation's capitol for the speech and how it relates to his vision as a college president.

"At Augustana College we believe in international cooperation. About five years ago we set as a goal to have about 10 percent of students -- international students. We achieved that goal. It's important that we get to know people from other nations together. NATO is a perfect example of that. And we're preparing future students to appreciate international cooperation."

Before returning to the Quad Cities, Bahls said he also wants to speak with D.C. lawmakers about strengthening their commitment to higher education.