Augustana students asked to avoid area of Old Main due to refrigerant leak

School officials with Augustana are asking faculty, staff and students to avoid the area while they clear out Old Main.

According to school officials, early Monday morning a contractor was working on the HVAC system in Old Main. While working on the system, there was a refrigerant leak which caused a non-toxic fog.

Officials say the building will be closed for the rest of the day on Monday.

Students, faculty and staff are being asked to avoid the area while they clear the building.