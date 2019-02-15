UPDATE: Shooter apprehended in Aurora, area is still on lockdown in Illinois

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.: A shooter has been apprehended following an active shooter situation in Aurora, Illinois.

FBI Chicago tweeted saying they are aware and are sending agents to the scene to assist local law enforcement. ATF Chicago is also aware and has officials reporting to Aurora for the active shooter situation.

UPDATE 2:43 p.m.: Aurora Police have confirmed there is an active shooter at 641 Archer Avenue and police warn the scene is active.

"Please avoid the area."

We have an active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an active scene. Please avoid the area — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019





We have an ongoing active shooter incident at 641 Archer Av. This is an ongoing active scene. We will provide more information once confirmed. — Aurora (IL) Police (@AuroraPoliceIL) February 15, 2019





ORIGINAL: All district buildings in Aurora, Illinois are currently on lockdown following a report of an active shooter.

The West Aurora School District posted to Facebook Friday saying "There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety, there is a police presence in the area."

Officials say following instruction from the county sheriff, the district was advised to go into a soft lockdown across the district.

This is a developing story, we will update this as more information becomes available.