Illinois gunman's family: 'We deeply apologize' for shootings

Relatives of the man who fatally shot five people at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse are offering their condolences to the victims' families, saying "we deeply apologize" for the killings.

Forty-five-year-old Gary Martin died Friday in a shootout with police after he killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers at the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois.

Martin's cousin Jesseca Clemons tells The (Aurora) Beacon-News her family "would like to send our deepest apologies to all the victims' families, friends and loved ones." She says her family is "praying for everyone" and asks for prayers as well.

Clemons says Martin's mother is grieving for her son and is asking everyone to "find it in their hearts to find forgiveness" so her family and others can move forward.