Australian cow Knickers goes viral for his unusually large size

Holy Cow! This cow in Australia is going viral for its utterly-impressive size.

Knickers, an enormous Holstein-Friesian has been circulating social media after its owner declared him, unofficially, Australia's biggest steer.

Standing at around 6'4" and weighing over a ton, photos and videos show 7-year-old Knickers towering over fellow members of the herd.

Not only is Knickers gaining popularity worldwide on social media he will also get to live an elongated life.

Its owner told Australian Media Knickers was too heavy and wouldn't be able to get put through a processing facility.

The farmer says Knickers has been put to work since, leading and coaching other cattle.