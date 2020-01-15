Authorities ID brother, sister killed in Iowa crash

Authorities have identified a Sioux City brother and sister killed in a northwestern Iowa crash on an ice-covered rural road as they headed to school.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Ella Holtzen and 14-year-old Harrison Holtzen died from their injuries suffered in the Tuesday morning crash.

Investigators say the crash happened around 8 a.m. when a car driven by Ella Holtzen entered a curve and slid into the path of a pickup truck. Sheriff's deputies say the truck slammed into the car's passenger side, where Harrison Holtzen was sitting.

Both siblings were taken to a local hospital, where they died.