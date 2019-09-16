Authorities: Illinois man found with meth container in rectum during traffic stop

A Pekin man is facing drug charges after McDonough County deputies found drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop, one of which he was hiding somewhere police wouldn't suspect.

Officials say deputies stopped a vehicle at Main and Davis in Bushnell for speeding and improper lane usage. They found several items inside the vehicle consistent with drug use and could smell burnt cannabis.

Deputies then searched the driver, 47-year-old Michael Levar, and found a straw with methamphetamine residue and a glass meth pipe. Officials say Levar then retrieved a container of meth from his rectum.

Levar was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine Under 5 Grams and Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia.

He was taken to the McDonough County Jail with bond set at $3,000.