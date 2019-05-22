Authorities: One dead, another injured in Adair County, Iowa

Authorities say one person has been killed and another injured by what may have been a tornado that damaged a farmstead in southwest Iowa's Adair County.

The Adair County Sheriff's Office says first responders found the body of 74-year-old Linda Brownlee early Wednesday morning at the farm just east-southeast of Adair. Seventy-eight-year-old Harold Brownlee was flown to a Des Moines hospital.

Robert Kempf is emergency management coordinator for Adair and Guthrie counties, and he says the Brownlee home sits atop a hill, so the extensive damage could have been caused by straight-line winds. The National Weather Service is sending an assessment team to determine whether a tornado was involved.

Kempf says three outbuildings were destroyed at the farm, and two nearby houses were damaged as well.

The weather service says debris from the farmstead landed on nearby Interstate 80.

