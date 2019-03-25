Authorities: Shooting shuts down multiple blocks in Moline

Multiple blocks are shut down along 6th Ave. in Moline after a shooting Monday night.

Authorities confirm a shooting occurred, but it is unclear how many victims there are at this time.

The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. and 23rd St. through 26th St. along 6th Ave. are shut down at this time as authorities investigate.

TV6 spoke to a witness on scene who says they heard multiple gunshots and saw someone hanging out a car window, screaming for help.

Moline police are investigating at this time along with East Moline police, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, and the Illinois State Police.

This is a developing story. More information will be passed along once it is made available.