Authorities in western Ky. searching for escaped inmate

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) – Authorities in Western Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.
Kentucky State Police tell us that 29-year-old William Casto escaped from the Webster County Jail.
KSP says it was discovered that Casto jumped the fence on Monday at 4:12 p.m.
They say Casto is about 5′6″ and weighs around 155 pounds.
They say he was last seen wearing blue jeans with khaki pants underneath, and an orange T-shirt with Webster County Trustee on the back.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Casto please call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.
