Authorities investigating home break-ins in Milan, looking for suspects

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office is investigating two residential burglaries that happened back in January in Milan.

Officials are asking for help in identifying two burglary suspects, who were seen on residential security cameras in Milan. (Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say the burglaries happened on January 26 at approximately 10:45 p.m. and on January 27 at approximately 12 a.m. in the 11000 block of 18th Street.

Officials are asking for help in identifying the suspects, who were seen on residential security cameras.

If you know who they are, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app p3 tips. All tips are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.