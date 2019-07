Authorities say a search has resumed for a kayaker missing along the Skunk River near Brighton in southeast Iowa.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the search began after it was reported that the kayaker had flipped in the water but didn't resurface.

The search began Saturday night and continued without success on Sunday. The sheriff's office says it resumed around 8 a.m. Monday.

The office identified the missing man as 52-year-old David Woodson, of Brighton.