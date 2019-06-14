Autism Training for First Responders

The West Liberty Police Department is hosting an Autism Safety Initiative for First Responders. The training is being provided by the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital Autism Center.

This is an opportunity for First Responders to learn how to work with those with autism. These cases can sometimes provide unique challenges and with this training, police, fire and ambulance personnel will be better equipped to work with those with autism. There have been some high profile cases, particularly missing person cases involving those with Autism. The training will focus on all different kinds of first responder interactions, response, and situations.

Back in April, the West Liberty Police Department sold a special edition Autism Police patch as a fundraiser for UI Children’s Hospital Autism Center. The department will be presenting them a check for nearly $2,500 on Friday for the money raised during that fundraiser, also.

The training is free and no registration is required.

Time: Friday, June 14th, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:15 AM

Location: West Liberty Community Center, 1204 N Calhoun Street West Liberty, IA 52766

