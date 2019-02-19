Auto repair shops seeing an influx of cars due to potholes

From main streets to side streets, it's pothole season. They’re popping up fast and damaging vehicles and car repair shops are filling up.

No matter how much we try to avoid it or slow down. We are bound to hit a pothole or two.

“You can really hurt your tires. I’ve been having a lot of problems with flat tires and that's one of the reasons,” said community member.

Everyone seems to have their own opinion about it.

“Definitely really big ones out there, definitely think the city is doing the best they can," said Community member.

As public works crews work to repair as many potholes as they can. That’s still not stopping drivers from ending up at car repair shops.

“Off and on all winter we have whole rims that we've had to replace, sidewall damage to tires that are non-repairable,” said Dan Sullivan, Car-X Tire & Auto Store Manager.

The damage from the potholes goes way beyond issues from your rims to tires.

“This control arm here where this joints at. That had actually ripped completely off of there. If you look in here, there's supposed to be an axel in here. The axel actually ripped out of the transmission and it actually did some internal damage to the transmission as well, said Sullivan.

Leaving many frustrated.

“When they cold patch them like they're doing right now on the street. It doesn't last long enough to have even a few cars go over it because it comes right back out,” said community member.

The City of Davenport says they have crews working on potholes every opportunity they get and despite the damage, your car endures cities cannot be reliable for the damage.

“Yeah, it would be nice if they could pay for it, but I doubt they would. That's what we got insurance for,” said community members.

Sullivan says if you don't have enough air pressure in your tires. The tire is going to be a little flatter. If that's the case, it's not going to have as much cushion like it normally should when you're going over a pothole.

