Autopsy scheduled for Thursday for Illinois man who died in snowmobile accident

An Illinois man lost his life Wednesday when his snowmobile crashed into a tree. He was identified as 32-year-old Brandon Shields.

Residents say the snow made travel difficult and dangerous.

"Deplorable," Harvard resident Kevin Rose said. "I live about three blocks away. It took me 10 minutes just to get here."

"At one point the conditions were pretty much whiteout conditions," Lt. Kara Bough with the Harvard Fire Dept. said. "So they were driving a good distance from each other so I don't think the accident was actually witnessed. They just happened to notice that one of their drivers was not there, so they circled back."

An autopsy will be conducted on shields Thursday. Officials are advising everyone to be cautious of the hazardous weather conditions.

